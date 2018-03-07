Fish fries/dinners in the diocese

(Don’t see your parish’s fish dinner listed? Please email steele@davenportdiocese.org.)

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will host a “Fish Friday” Lenten dinner March 23 at the parish center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Eat a baked fish dinner or fish taco dinner for $8, a shrimp taco dinner for $10 (a la carte also available), or a kids’ grilled cheese meal for $4. Desserts available for $1.

Clinton — St Edward’s Knights of Columbus Council 707 of Clinton/Camanche is hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent through March 23 at the new Prince of Peace parish hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fish and shrimp available.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th St.) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Lent.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Fish Fry will be served from 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent through March 23. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children. Menu includes baked or batter-fried fish, baked potato, French fries, onion rings, coleslaw and beverages. Desserts available for $1.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport and St. Peter Parish in Buffalo will host a special needs fish fry in the St. Alphonsus gym from 4-6 p.m. on March 16. The event is open to anyone who cannot navigate the stairs to the cafeteria and their caregivers. Attendance is by reservation only by contacting the St. Al’s office at (563) 322-0987 during regular business hours.

Iowa City — Knights of Columbus Council 842 will be serving fish on Fridays during Lent through March 23. Dinner options include whole fried catfish, baked salmon, or fried shrimp with all the sides, served from 5-7 p.m. at the KC Family Center 4776 American Legion Rd. Call (319) 321-9512 for more info.

Keokuk — A fish fry will take place March 9 at the Knights of Columbus hall from 5-8 p.m. Carryouts welcome.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host Friday fish fries during Lent through March 23. Catfish or shrimp, sides, dessert and drink are included. Adults pay $10, children ages 5-10 years old pay $5, and children under 5 years old eat free. Serving time is 4:30-7 p.m.

West Liberty — The Knights of Columbus from St. Joseph Parish will host fish fries March 16 and 23. Serving times are 5-7 p.m. in the Parish Life Center and the menu includes catfish, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children under 13.