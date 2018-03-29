Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

Nature teaches us a basic truth: there is no life without death. The rich soil in which we grow our crops is the legacy of millions of plants and animals. The very elements of which we are made were forged in the furnaces of stars long dead. Extinctions make room for evolution; extinctions made room for us — just as older generations make way for the young. Yes, there is no life without death.

And that is the core of our faith. That is what Christ’s Paschal Mystery proclaims to any who will listen. True life, true joy, is found in self-emptying love.

As I look around our diocese, and learn its history, I rejoice in the many ways that such a self-emptying love has been evident in our families, schools and parishes. The Gospel has been lived and proclaimed well in southeastern Iowa. We have a lot for which to be grateful. But, it is also true that we have not always lived such love — individually and as a church. There are times that our words and actions have obscured the Gospel. Repentance and conversion are an ongoing task. And, as I look around, I see the challenges that we face as we try to pass on and live the faith in our place and time. There are losses that we need to mourn. It is easy to despair, or circle the wagons and become defensive.

Because of Christ’s self-emptying love, we have been gifted with the Spirit. And so I have hope. I do not know what joys the future holds; I do not know what “deaths” will be asked of us as we journey together. But I do know that it is through such dying that new life, resurrected life, is possible — individually and as a diocesan church. So I pray for a new Pentecost, for all of us:

Breathe in us, O Holy Spirit, that our thoughts may all be holy.

Open our eyes, that we might clearly discern the signs of the times.

Act in us, O Holy Spirit, that our work, too, may be holy.

Open our hands, that we might be instruments of your peace and justice.

Draw our hearts, O Holy Spirit, that we love but what is holy.

Open our hearts, that we might go to the margins and share your love.

Strengthen us, O Holy Spirit, to defend all that is holy.

Open our lips, that we might proclaim the Good News with joy.

Guard us, then, O Holy Spirit, that we always may be holy.

And so heed your summons into the undiscovered country

of the future you desire for us.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Dotado con el Espíritu

Queridas Hermanas y Hermanos en Cristo:

La naturaleza nos enseña una verdad básica: no hay vida sin muerte. El rico suelo donde realizamos nuestros cultivos, es el legado de millones de plantas y animales. Los mismos elementos de los que estamos hechos, fueron forjados en los hornos de las estrellas muertas desde hace mucho tiempo atrás. Las extinciones dan lugar a la evolución; las extinciones nos dejaron sitio, del mismo modo que las generaciones anteriores dejan paso a los jóvenes. Sí, no hay vida sin muerte.

Y ese es el núcleo de nuestra fe. Eso es lo que el Misterio Pascual proclama a cualquiera que desee escuchar. La verdadera vida, la verdadera alegría se encuentra en el amor que se vacía a sí mismo.

Cuando miro alrededor de nuestra diócesis y voy conociendo su historia, me regocijo por las muchas maneras en que ese amor, que se vacía por sí solo, ha sido evidente en nuestras familias, escuelas y parroquias. El Evangelio ha sido muy bien vivido y proclamado en el sudeste de Iowa. Tenemos mucho por lo que debemos estar agradecidos. Pero también es verdad, que no siempre hemos vivido ese amor, individualmente y como Iglesia. Hay momentos en que nuestras palabras y acciones han oscurecido el Evangelio. El arrepentimiento y la conversión son una tarea constante. Y, al mirar a mi alrededor, veo los desafíos que enfrentamos cuando tratamos de transmitir y vivir la fe en nuestro lugar y en nuestro tiempo. Hay pérdidas que debemos llorar. Es fácil desesperarse, o rodear los vagones y ponerse a la defensiva.

Por el amor de Cristo que se vacía a sí mismo, hemos sido dotados con el Espíritu. Y, entonces, tengo esperanza. No sé qué alegrías depara el futuro; no sé qué “muertes” se nos pidan a lo largo de este camino junto; pero, yo sé que es a través de tales ‘muertes’ que la vida nueva, la vida resucitada, es posible tanto individualmente como, también, a nivel de la Iglesia diocesana. Entonces rezo por un nuevo Pentecostés, para todos nosotros:

Aliéntanos, Oh Espíritu Santo, para que todos nuestros pensamientos sean santos.

Abre nuestros ojos, para que podamos discernir claramente los signos de los tiempos.

Actúa en nosotros, Oh Santo Espíritu, para que nuestro trabajo, también, sea santo.

Abre nuestras manos, para que seamos instrumentos de tu paz y justicia.

Sostén nuestros corazones, Oh Espíritu Santo, para que amemos solo lo que es santo.

Abre nuestros corazones, para que podamos ir a los marginados y compartir tu amor.

Fortalécenos, Oh Espíritu Santo, para defender todo lo que es santo.

Abre nuestros labios, para que podamos proclamar la Buena Nueva con alegría.

Guárdanos, entonces, Oh Espíritu Santo, para que siempre seamos santos.

Y así, prestar atención al llamado dentro del desconocido país

del futuro que tú deseas para nosotros.

Por Cristo Nuestro Señor. Amén.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport