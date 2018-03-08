Gun concerns

To the editor:

Doesn’t anyone notice…?

… how hollow it is to fly flags at half-mast and ask for thoughts and prayers while, in the name of freedom, we do nothing to stop the slaughter of our young people in our schools?

… how cowardly our legislators are, refusing to act when more than 90 percent of us continue to raise our voices to demand sensible gun control?

… how empty is Congress’ claim to serve our democracy when Congress only responds to the will of gun manufacturers and the NRA who finance their political campaigns?

… how ironic it is to brag about our freedoms when we are by far the most murderous free country in the world?

Doesn’t anyone notice…?

… that gun violence in a country is directly proportional to the number of guns owned by the people of that country?

… that automatic assault weapons were never contemplated by the writers of the 2nd Amendment?

Has anyone noticed… ?

… that our dream of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” is being diminished and smothered by the violence and by the fear of violence in our homes, streets, schools and places of work.

Is anyone paying attention?

Sister Phyllis Morris, OSF

Clinton