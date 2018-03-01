Kindness can change hearts

To the Editor:

In a recent article, Barb Arland-Fye stated, “Kindness in and of itself won’t end school shootings, other acts of violence, or animosity toward those with whom we disagree.” True, but I think it is a start. Lack of kindness and love may be one of the root causes of hatred and violence. Many of the school shooters were bullied and ostracized. Many of the children I see as a child and adolescent psychiatrist for acting out aggressively were bullied by other children or abused by adults. Being treated unkindly can breed hatred. Small doses of kindness can add up over time and change hearts. Some say that it takes seven times of hearing something before one takes action or decides to change. You never know when your act of kindness will be the seventh time.

Julie Zude

Davenport