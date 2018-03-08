SAU CFDD

Men’s, women’s retreats

Mar 082018
 

The Faith Formation Office of the Diocese of Davenport is hosting one-day retreats in April, one for men and one for women. The retreats will offer adult Catholics the opportunity to step back and reflect on some of life’s most prevailing questions.

The men’s retreat will take place April 21 at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City. Cost is $30 if registering by April 1, or $40 if registering by April 16. Register at www.davenportdiocese.org/men-registration.

The women’s retreat takes place April 28 at St. Ann Parish in Long Grove. Cost is $30 if registering by April 8 or $40 if registering by April 23. Register at www.davenportdiocese.org/women-registration.

More information about the retreats will be published in a future issue of The Catholic Messenger. Flyers can be found at www.davenportdiocese.org/adult-retreat. For questions contact Rosina Hendrickson at (563) 888-4244 or hendrickson@davenportdiocese.org.

