Mercy Iowa City names new CEO

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY —Sean Williams will become President and CEO of Mercy Iowa City, effective May 1, Mercy Health Network President and CEO Bob Ritz announced.

Williams currently serves as the President and CEO of Mercy Medical Center-Clinton, a position he has held for eight years. Mercy Iowa City’s interim CEO Shane Cerone and Chief Operating Officer Casey Greene will assist to ensure a smooth transition.

“Sean has made significant contributions to Mercy Health Network and to the excellence of our Clinton ministry,” Ritz said. “With his proven track record of leadership and deep understanding of our values and mission, he is uniquely qualified and we are pleased to elevate his talents to serve Mercy Iowa City.”

Williams has two decades of health care leadership experience, and colleagues say he has demonstrated success in fostering a culture of innovation and exceptional patient care experiences with an emphasis on quality, safety and clinical operations.

“Sean is an outstanding, mission-driven leader, who will build on our success and help us continue to strengthen our longstanding tradition of delivering high-quality and compassionate care,” said Mercy Iowa City Board Chair Mark Phillips. “We are excited to welcome Sean … and look forward to working closely with him to continue to advance our healing ministry to the community.”

During his tenure at Mercy Medical Center-Clinton, the organization realized greater clinical success, colleague engagement, patient experience and quality metrics. These achievements led to the hospital receiving Magnet recognition and numerous patient satisfaction and industry quality awards. He previously served St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as CEO of Jones Regional Medical Center, where he led planning and building of a replacement hospital.

Williams stated, “I am honored and excited to join the talented team at Mercy Iowa City. Their reputation for top quality care is well established and I am humbled to be associated with them.”

The Quad-Cities native earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and Master’s of healthcare administration at Des Moines University. Sean and his wife, Katie, are excited to return to Iowa City where they met and were married 15 years ago. “We have always lived in Iowa and feel blessed with this opportunity to continue to raise our family here.”

Williams said his goal is “to ensure Mercy Iowa City remains well-positioned to deliver on its mission of providing exceptional care and service to the community.”

Mercy Iowa City is an acute care hospital and regional referral center that draws patients from throughout southeast Iowa. Mercy has 234 acute care beds, 25 private rooms for outpatient surgery, a 26-bed nursery with a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 27 primary and specialty care clinics, a medical staff of 250 physicians and 1,350 employees.

Mercy Iowa City was awarded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) 5 Star Rating as a Top 2 percent of all hospitals in 2017 and 2018, the only hospital in Iowa to do so.