Second amendment is a-ok

To the Editor:

In response to a March 8 letter titled, “Leave Second Amendment Alone,” a fact needs to be corrected. The letter stated: Limiting high capacity rifles and magazines would be against the Second Amendment…

That is not correct. The Second Amendment, as interpreted by the Supreme Court, says citizens have the right to arm themselves for protection and gave the example of handguns and shotguns. Otherwise, the states and Congress have the right to regulate firearms.

Emotions can sometimes warp our reasoning. Please, go to a library and research the Supreme Court cases on the 2nd Amendment.

Furthermore, let us pray in Jesus name to be guided by the Holy Spirit in protecting the Creator’s living creations.

John Clayton

Grinnell