Support the Holy Land

Pope Francis has asked parishes across our diocese to support the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, which helps Christians in the Holy Land.

Your support helps the church in the Holy Land minister in parishes, provide Catholic schools and offer religious education. Specifically, last year’s collection helped keep schools open for over 10,000 pre-K through grade 12 students. The collection also created 1,500 jobs in the Holy Land for Christians and supported 120 men preparing to be priests or brothers. And finally the collection helped preserve 54 shrines connected with the life of Jesus and the prophets.

The wars, unrest and instability in the Middle East have been especially hard on Christians. In these times of crisis, the Pontifical Good Friday Collection provides humanitarian aid to refugees.

When you contribute to the collection, you become an instrument of peace and join with Catholics around the world in solidarity with the church in the Holy Land.

Please give prayerful consideration for a generous response to The Pontifical Good Friday Collection.

For more information about Christians in the Holy Land, visit www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.

Apoye a la Tierra Santa

El Papa Francisco ha pedido a las parroquias de toda nuestra diócesis, apoyar la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo, la cual ayudará a los cristianos en Tierra Santa.

Su apoyo ayudará a la Iglesia en Tierra Santa a servir en las parroquias, proveer escuelas católicas y ofrecer educación religiosa. Específicamente, la colecta del año pasado ayudó a mantener abiertas las escuelas para cerca de 10,000 estudiantes de pre-K al grado 12. La Colecta también creó 1,500 trabajos en Tierra Santa para cristianos y apoyar 120 hombres preparándose para ser sacerdotes o hermanos. Y, finalmente, la Colecta ayudó a preservar 54 santuarios conectados con la vida de Jesus y los profetas.

Las guerras, los disturbios y la inestabilidad en el Medio Oriente han sido duras especialmente con los cristianos. En estos tiempos de crisis, la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo provee ayuda humanitaria a los refugiados.

Cuando usted contribuye a la Colecta, se convierte en un instrumento de paz y se une con los católicos en todo el mundo en solidaridad con la Iglesia en Tierra Santa.

Por favor, considere en oración una respuesta generosa a la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo.

Para mayor información sobre los cristianos en Tierra Santa, visite la página web: www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport