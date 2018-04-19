Activity filled week for Davenport parish

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A week of special activities to focus attention on various aspects of mission and discipleship as Catholics in the world today will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Parish starting April 22.

An open house of the newly renovated St. Paul the Apostle Church will kick off the week, on April 22 from 1-3 p.m. Tours will be offered and refreshments served.

On April 22 and 23, Andre Lesperance will give mission talks from 7-8:45 p.m. The April 22 mission is titled “One Thing is Needed” and includes testimony, stories, teaching and worship. On April 23, participants at the mission titled “I’ll Pray for You” will explore and experience the wonderful call to intercede with Jesus for others.

On April 24, the Altar & Rosary Society’s Smile Meal Ministry will prepare meals from 5:15-9 p.m.

Deliveries will be April 25. To help, or for more information, email: stpaulsmilemealministry@gmail.com or call Mary Kendall at (563) 940-1918.

Eucharistic Adoration will be the focus of the April 25 activity, from 4-6 p.m. The parish will celebrate “Share the Journey” on April 26. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. in Denning Hall. Enjoy live music, stories from local refugees and a parishioner who volunteered in a refugee camp overseas. Light refreshments and child watch for children ages 8 and under will be available in the multipurpose room after 6 p.m. Contact Nicky Gant at (563) 508-3461 with questions.

The April 27 event is still in the works. Visit the parish website at https://www.stpaulcatholicparish.org/ for updates. Finally, enjoy a fun run/walk April 28 starting at 9 a.m. Visit the website for updates.