Appointments

Effective Saturday, June 30, 2018

Rev. Vitolds J. Valainis, from assignment as chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City and sacramental minister of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, to retirement.

Effective Sunday, July 1, 2018

Very Rev. Paul J. Appel, JCL, while remaining Judicial vicar, Vice-Chancellor and Delegate for the Bishop in Matrimonial matters for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as moderator and as pastor in solidum with Rev. Guillermo Treviño, Jr. and Rev. Christopher R. Young of the parishes of St. Alphonsus, Davenport, St. Mary, Davenport, and St. Peter, Buffalo, assigned as pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport and St. Peter Parish, Buffalo.

Rev. David L. Brownfield, PhD, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Richmond, St. Mary Parish, Riverside, and St. Joseph Parish, Wellman, to sabbatical.

Rev. Robert J. Cloos, while remaining as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Oxford and St. Peter Parish, Oxford, and assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Oxford and St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove.

Rev. Hai D. Dinh, while remaining as parochial vicar of Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine, assigned as parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction.

Rev. Daniel R. Dorau, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport, and assigned as parochial vicar of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington-West Burlington and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville.

Rev. Edmond J. Dunn, PhD, relieved of present assignment as administrator of St. Mary Parish, Oxford and St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, and assigned as sacramental minister of St. Mary Parish, Oxford and St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove.

Rev. Ross M. Epping, while remaining as parochial vicar of St. John Vianney Parish, Bettendorf, appointed as chaplain of Assumption High School, Davenport.

Rev. Thomas J. Hennen, while remaining as chaplain and Director of Campus Ministry at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, relieved of present assignments as parochial vicar of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport and as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, and assigned as Associate Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport.

Very Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez, JCL, EV, VF, while remaining as Vicar for Hispanics for the Diocese of Davenport and pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, with ministry to the Hispanic Community in Iowa City, assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty.

Rev. Troy A. Richmond, while remaining as pastor of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine, assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction.

Rev. William D. Roush, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville and Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington-West Burlington, and assigned as pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Richmond, St. Mary Parish, Riverside, and St. Joseph Parish, Wellman.

Rev. Joseph M. Sia, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction and sacramental minister of St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty, and assigned as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport and sacramental minister of St. Mary Parish, Davenport, with ministry to the Hispanic Community in Davenport.

Rev. Gregory A. Steckel, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch, and St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty, and assigned as chaplain at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Rev. David G. Steinle, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Wilton, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine and assigned as pastor of St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch.

Rev. Guillermo Treviño, Jr., relieved of present assignment as pastor in solidum with Very Rev. Paul J. Appel, JCL and Rev. Christopher R. Young to the parishes of St. Alphonsus, Davenport, St. Mary, Davenport, and St. Peter, Buffalo, and assigned as parochial vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City and St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty, as well as chaplain of Regina Catholic Education Center, Iowa City.

Rev. Christopher R. Young, relieved of present assignment as pastor in solidum with Very Rev. Paul J. Appel, JCL and Rev. Guillermo Treviño, Jr to the parishes of St. Alphonsus, Davenport, St. Mary, Davenport, and St. Peter, Buffalo, and assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Davenport.

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery, Chancellor