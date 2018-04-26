Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for May

1 HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Sacred Heart Seminary visit
2 DAVENPORT — Finance Staff Support Day, St. Vincent Center
2 DAVENPORT — Catholic Service Board Mass and luncheon
2 DEWITT — St. Joseph, Confirmation, 4:30 p.m.
3 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, Recently Ordained Leadership training
3 IOWA CITY — Newman Center, Project Andrew Mass and dinner
4 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Corporate Board meeting
5 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, Confirmation, 4:30 p.m.
6 DAVENPORT — St. Anthony, Confirmation, 11:30 a.m.
6 DAVENPORT — St. Mary, Diocesan Hispanic Charismatic Steering Committee meeting
8 DAVENPORT — St. Vincent Center, Vision 20/20 priest information and listening session
9 mount PLEASANT — St. Alphonsus, Vision 20/20 priest information and listening session
9 MUSCATINE —Ss. Mary & Mathias, Confirmation, 7 p.m.
10 DAVENPORT — Priest luncheon
10 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting
12 DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University, Christ the King Chapel, Baccalaureate Mass, 9 a.m.
12 MOLINE, Ill. — Tax Slayer Center, St. Ambrose University Commencement, 1 p.m.
14 DAVENPORT — St. Paul the Apostle, Blue Mass, 5:30 p.m.
15 OSKALOOSA — St. Mary, Vision 20/20 Priest Information and Listening Session
16 DAVENPORT — The Catholic Messenger Board of Directors meeting
17 ANKENY — Iowa Catholic Conference
19 GRINNELL — St. Mary, Mass and dedication, 4 p.m.
20 DAVENPORT — Sacred Heart Cathedral, Confirmation, 9 a.m
21 IOWA CITY — Newman Center Board of Directors meeting
23 DAVENPORT — Humility of Mary Convent, Mass
23 TIPTON — St. Mary, Confirmation, 7 p.m.
29 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting
30 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, meeting with the deans
30 WILLIAMSBURG — St. Mary, Confirmation St. Mary, Williamsburg and St. Joseph, North English, 7 p.m.
31 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission meeting, St. Vincent Center
