Calendar of events for April 12

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Con­fessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — An ecumenical Solstice Taize’ Vigil Service will take place April 15 at the Humility of Mary Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Through prayer, readings, song and silence join a praying community in compassionate prayer for world needs.

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., will host Healing Masses on April 12 and May 10. Adoration begins at noon with Mass at 1 p.m. Reconciliation available before Mass.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

PRESENTATIONS

Coralville — Author Father John Dear will speak about peace and nonviolence in a time of climate change on May 4 at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville. Reception begins at 6 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m. For more information call (319) 337-2173 or (319) 931-1185.

Davenport — Immaculee Ilibagiza, a Rwanda genocide survivor and best-selling author, will share her story April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Central High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.project1512.com.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting an estate planning seminar April 24 at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact (563) 322-0987.

Moline, Ill. — Benet House is sponsoring a mini-retreat, “Bound­less Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” with Sister Joyce Rupp on April 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Christ the King Parish, 3209 60th St.

A book signing will take place at 6 p.m. Cost is $25; register at retreats @smmssters.org or call (309) 283-2108.

Mount Pleasant — Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant is hosting the 2018 Manning Lecture and Earth Day Conference on April 22 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel Auditorium. Father Bud Grant will deliver the keynote address, “Eco-Librium: A New Stewardship of Creation.” The lecture will be followed by two workshop sessions including: Composting in your Backyard; Planting for Pollinators; Recycling for Everyone; The Quilt Game for Climate Change; Organic Farming; Wind and Solar Energy; Water Quality in Iowa; Stewardship and the Bible; Reducing Your Ecological Footprint; Aldo Leopold’s Land Ethic, and much more! For more information contact joy.lapp@iw.edu or (319) 385-6403, or visit www.iw.edu/earth-day.

MEETINGS

Chicago — The 50th annual National Convo­cation of Priests will take place April 23-26 at the Millenium Knick­er­bocker Hotel in Chicago. The convocation is open to all U.S. Catholic priests and bishops. For more information visit http:// nfpc.org/50th-annual-national-convocation-of-priests/

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Davenport — The St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities will meet April 21 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Parish’s Denning Hall. Speaker Kathy Schluter will offer a presentation on Theology of the Body and how it relates to modern medicine. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. For more info visit stthomasaquinasguildqc

.com.

RETREAT

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a mini-retreat, “Sing Hallelujah! Come On! Get Happy!” April 28 from 8:45 a.m. – noon. A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted. To register, contact Mary Schepker at (319) 665-2011; Mary Humston at (319) 337-5916 or Karyl McCarty at (319) 560-6944.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Clinton — Mention “L’Arche” or “The Arch” when you dine-in or carry-out at Pizza Hut in Clinton April 16 from 5-7 p.m., and 20 percent of the sales of will benefit L’ Arche Clinton.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Altar and Rosary is hosting a salad luncheon April 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Harness Hall. Lunch includes a hot beef sandwich, salads, dessert and a beverage. Carry-outs available, delivery available for DeWitt only. Adults eat for $7, preschool age and under eat free.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box.

Wilton — St. Mary Parish is hosting its Spring Dinner April 29 from noon to 3 p.m. Turkey, ham, sides, desserts and beverages will be served. Adults pay $10 and children 5 years old and under eat for $5.

OTHER

Davenport — Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. (HMHI) is hosting a Fresh Start Benefit Sale April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its headquarters, 3805 Mississippi Ave.