Calendar of events for April 5

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Con­fessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — An ecumenical Solstice Taize’ Vigil Service will take place April 15 at the Humility of Mary Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Through prayer, readings, song and silence join a praying community in compassionate prayer for world needs.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa will celebrate Typica April 8 at 4 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Contact Adam with questions at contact @eceia.org.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

PRESENTATIONS

Davenport — A new Unbound training series will begin April 7 at Eagles’ Wings. Classes take place April 7, May 12, June 16 and July 7 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is $100. Bring a sack lunch. For more information call (563) 324-7263 or send an email to marcia@

eagleswings.ws.

Davenport — Immaculee Ilibagiza, a Rwanda genocide survivor and best-selling author, will share her story April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Central High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.project1512.com.

Moline, Ill. — Benet House is sponsoring a mini-retreat, “Bound­less Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” with Sister Joyce Rupp on April 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Christ the King Parish, 3209 60th St.

A book signing will take place at 6 p.m. Cost is $25; register at retreats @smmssters.org or call (309) 283-2108.

MEETINGS

Chicago — The 50th annual National Convo­cation of Priests will take place April 23-26 at the Millenium Knick­er­bocker Hotel in Chicago. The convocation is open to all U.S. Catholic priests and bishops. For more information visit http:// nfpc.org/50th-annual-national-convocation-of-priests/

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

RETREAT

Burlington — Divine Mercy Parish and KCDM radio are hosting a retreat April 7-8 at St. John Church. The facilitator is Michael Cumbie, a nationally-renowned Catholic lay evangelist and protestant clergy convert. For more information contact Tony Miller at (319) 850-0300.

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a mini-retreat, “Sing Hallelujah! Come On! Get Happy!” April 28 from 8:45 a.m. – noon. A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted. To register, contact Mary Schepker at (319) 665-2011; Mary Humston at (319) 337-5916 or Karyl McCarty at (319) 560-6944.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box.

OTHER

Christ our Life, the largest lay-run Catholic conference in the United States, will take place Sept. 29-30, 2018, in Des Moines. Local organizers in the Davenport Diocese are looking for people interested in promoting the conference in their parishes. Email Patty at erusha15@gmail.com or call (319) 624-2537.

Davenport — Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. (HMHI) is hosting a Fresh Start Benefit Sale April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its headquarters, 3805 Mississippi Ave. Shop for quality new and used items, furniture, household goods, bedding, toys, books, dishes, jewelry, collectibles, antiques, gifts, clothing and more. Donations are welcome through April 13 and can be dropped off at 3805 Mississippi Ave., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No after hours drop-offs.