Giving thanks to a priest

To the Editor:

In reference to the editorial “What priests need from their parishioners” in the April 12 issue of The Catholic Messenger, I wanted to pass on the note of appreciation and gratitude to Father Damian Ilokaba that was published in the April 5 issue of Neighbors Magazine which covers Keokuk County.

“As I see it, each Sunday at church brings different thoughts and feelings. Today when Father Damian came into church my thoughts turned to the theme song from the old Mary Tyler Moore Show, ‘Who can turn the world on with her (his) smile.’ I realized I have come to look forward each week to Father Damian greeting us with his big smile. There is such a feeling of happiness and joy as he celebrates the Mass.

And along with thought provoking homilies, he also brings out smiles and laughter from everyone. He has a special way about him as he shares the good feelings of worshiping together. I am sure as Chaplain at the Veteran’s Hospital in Iowa City he is a great comfort to the patients there.”

Wayne Kneeskern

Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Parish,

Richland