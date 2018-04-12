New aviary funded by Cinderella’s Cellar

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Each year the Catholic Service Board takes proceeds from sales at Cinderella’s Cellar to help fund various needs at the Kahl Home.

Around $45,000 went to the Kahl Home this year, with one of the big purchases being an aviary, which cost $8,100, said Carol Harrison, the Catholic Service Board’s publicity chairperson. The rest of the money is for medical equipment and other needs at the Kahl. The home’s new administrator, Kim Hussey, requested the aviary because of her experience with one in a previous position.

Harrison said the aviary was specially built for its location near the main entrance. It also can be viewed from the activity area, on the other side of windows that face the main hallway. “There’s a lot of traffic by here,” Harrison said. That traffic includes visitors as well as residents who are going to the chapel and other parts of the facility.

The aviary contains 12 finches of a variety of colors and species. Sister Lois Baniewicz, OCarm, of the Kahl Home said the aviary is very popular. People enjoy watching the birds. “There are two nesting; we hope to see some newborns,” she said. If too many finches are born, they will be sent to other aviaries, Harrison noted. The Kahl Home is responsible for maintenance of the aviary.

Resident Virginia Elger said she tries to stop by the aviary daily to see the finches. “I am fascinated by them. They are so cute. You wonder what they will do next.”

The all-volunteer Catholic Service Board operates Cinderella’s Cellar, a resale shop, at 230 W 35th St., in Davenport. The store is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Kahl Home.