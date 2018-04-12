Peace Soup series raised $1,225 for community center

By Kate Marlowe

For The Catholic Messenger

Peace Soup planning committee members presented a check for $1,224.75 to the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center on March 28. The money was collected as a free-will offering at each of the five Peace Soup suppers held at Prince of Peace parish hall during Lent. Prince of Peace Parish, Pax Christi and the Sisters of St. Francis co-sponsored the free series, this year titled “Hate Has No Home Here: Becoming Instruments of Peace.”

Peace Soup committee members chose the community center as this year’s beneficiary because of its good fit with the theme — becoming instruments of peace. “This group really reaches out to help our youth integrate into the community. The Youth for a Safe Nonviolent Community summer event is a great example of their commitment to Vinson Jetter’s image of a better community by teaching peace and nonviolence to young people,” said Gabriela Egging, a Pax Christi member.

Dina White, Rachel Jetter, Kevin Hart, Tara Jetter and Jacier Billings, members of the Jetter family, accepted the check outside the community center. “I would like to thank the Peace Soup committee for making the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center the recipient of the free-will offering this year,” said the center’s president, Rachel Jetter. “We plan to use the funds to purchase paint, cleaning supplies, drywall, toilets and roofing needs and other things to help get the building up and running.”

For more information about Peace Soup visit https://tinyurl.com/y7ra7k4o.