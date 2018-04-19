Remembering Teresa Mottet

To the Editor:

Teresa Mottet, long of Richland and lately of Fairfield, died April 7, having just celebrated her 89th birthday. She and her husband Francis were long time models of what Christian laity should be. They promoted social justice throughout their lives. I came to know her through the many letters she wrote to The Catholic Messenger. She became my mentor as a writer, social activist, and — most importantly — on how to live one’s life. When our kids were young, they looked forward to the handmade birthday cards sure to show up in the mail. Most of all, Teresa was the very model of living out one’s faith, especially when doing so publicly was not easy or popular. Godspeed, Teresa!

Martha Popson

Knoxville