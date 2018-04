To the Editor:

A letter to the editor in the March 15 issue was written in response to an earlier letter from Sister Phyllis Morris, OSF. The responding letter writer said Sr. Morris “wrote a wonderfully bleeding heart tirade against guns.”

You could easily have omitted that reference and said “in response to Sister Phyllis Morris, OSF, you may not know that every fall 9 million hunters take to the fields ….” This would present both points of view respectfully.

Mary Decker

St. Peters, Mo.