Ritzinger scholarships awarded

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Seven students from the Diocese of Davenport will each receive $1,000 scholarships through the Marguerite Ritzinger Scholarship fund.

Scholarship recipients for the fall 2018 semester: Felicity Ernst, DeWitt; Lauren Geistkemper, Solon; Claire Hackenmiller, Burlington; Kale Hyder, Davenport; Kaitlyn Kickey, DeWitt; Laura Mincks, Columbus Junction; and Nicholas Riedesel, Grand Mound.

Lyndsay Maloney, a member of the committee, said, “This was probably one of the toughest years to select who would get a scholarship.” There were 55 students who applied and the committee could only select seven. “It was a tough decision.”

The award is named for the late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native who left money to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities. The scholarship program was launched in 2009. Scholarships are not automatically renewed.