Run/walk for Mary’s Meals

SOLON — The 4th Annual Be a Hunger Hero Fundraiser will be held on May 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area. The 5K run will start at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile run/walk will start at 9 a.m. Registration can be done online at GetMeRegistered.com, or onsite starting at 7:15 a.m. Strollers and dogs are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite heroes. Activities include the Super Hero Training Course by Iowa Gym-Nest, Cape Making Station, Bounce House, Free Throw Contest, Bake Sale, Glitz and Glam Face Painters, Jorgensen Imagery Photo Station and Meet-and-Greet with Solon Firefighters and Johnson County Sheriff K-9 Unit. There will be prizes for winners of the Fun Runs and Free Throw Contest.

More information and a complete schedule of events can be found on event’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the page, or to Theresa Bonnema at (319) 499-8930.

Proceeds benefit Mary’s Meals, a global charity that provides meals to 1.2 million of the world’s most impoverished children at their places of education. By doing so, they fulfill the children’s immediate need for food, while supporting their education as a pathway out of poverty.