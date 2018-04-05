Unique agreement for EICC-SAU education students

DAVENPORT — Two Quad-City institutions of higher education have entered a unique agreement designed specifically to relieve some of the burden of expenses for area college students.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) students have the opportunity to enroll in classes at St. Ambrose University at EICC’s tuition rate. The agreement initially applies to students majoring in early childhood and elementary education. Discussions are under way about including other majors in the future.

Students at EICC’s Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges are eligible for the program provided they are enrolled full-time at one of those colleges, an EICC press release states. They can enroll for up to six college credit hours per semester at St. Ambrose.

The program provides students the advantage of getting a head start on the classes they normally take after transferring to St. Ambrose, while paying the lower tuition rate available through EICC.

“In this day and age, when students often attend a number of institutions, the work we do to make the connection between EICC students and St. Ambrose as seamless as possible is both in their best interests and in ours,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, president of St. Ambrose University. “An uncomplicated transfer is so important to these students.”

EICC and St. Ambrose have a long history of working together to provide students an opportunity to complete their four-year degree in the Quad Cities. In addition to a formal transfer agreement for all transferring graduates, the two colleges previously announced “2 + 2” agreements in the areas of elementary education, sales and health care sales. The agreements outline the classes that students must complete at each institution, making it easier for students to understand what they need to do to be successful and complete their degree in four years.

“We know one of the barriers for individuals attempting to continue their higher education is cost,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. “We are extremely pleased to partner with St. Ambrose to help reduce that barrier for our students and provide them with an easier path toward their four-year degree.”

For more information contact EICC at (888) 336-3907 or eiccinfo@eicc.edu, or St. Ambrose at (563) 333-6000 or admit@sau.edu.