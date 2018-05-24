An open letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds

To the Editor:

Dear Gov. Reynolds. I want you to know how proud I am of you that you stood up for “life” for little babies in the womb. I am not alone. There are thousands of people in Iowa and around the country singing your praises for signing the fetal heartbeat law.

Abortion should never, ever have become a law. It’s evil and against all that is holy. Anyone with any intelligence knows that a “beating heart” means the baby is alive and anyone who takes the life of that baby is guilty of murder.

Keep up the good fight Governor. This is the most important battle of good over evil that we face in our country today. May God bless you.

Ruth Weber

Davenport