DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT AND STEWARDSHIP, DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT

May 252018
 

The Diocese of Davenport is looking for a Director of Development and Stewardship with a Bachelor’s degree in a related field. The individual should have a minimum of five years of experience in development with a church-related or non-profit organization. The ideal candidate will possess good communication and relationship building skills, excellent follow through and good technology/database experience. Must be a practicing Catholic in good standing. Send resume, cover letter and salary history to mcenany@davenportdiocese.org

