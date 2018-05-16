Enrichment for couples

RIVERSIDE — The diocesan Office of Faith Formation is hosting an enrichment event for cou- ples, Radical Listening in the Family, June 9 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at St. Mary Parish. All couples are invit- ed to enhance their listening skills for the benefit of their marriages and families by participating in this practical workshop. Sponsor couples are especially encouraged to attend to meet their annual marriage enrichment requirement and to gain insights on how to model effective listening skills for the engaged couples with whom they journey. Cost is $30 per couple and includes materials, hospitality and lunch. Register by May 25 at www.davenportdiocese.org/ radical-listening-workshop or contact Marianne Agnoli at agnolim@davenportdiocese.org or (563) 888-4242. On-site child care is available.