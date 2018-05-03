Helping out in Latin America

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This year’s theme for the Collection for the Church in Latin America is Share Your Faith.

Embracing this national collection gives us an opportunity to help spread the good news of the Church throughout the Americas. For example, our generous financial support helps the Archdiocese of San Cristobal de la Habana in Cuba to repair church buildings and to have trained pastoral agents who lead religious education programs and retreats.

These and other needs have been identified by the local faithful throughout Latin America. By working together, we maintain and strengthen the bonds of communion with the Holy Father and the universal church. Our witness of solidarity and sharing radiates the abundance of God’s saving love.

The people of the Diocese of Davenport have a strong history of support for the Church’s worldwide mission through financial contributions, service, and prayer. As we give thoughtful consideration to this collection request, may we trust in God’s providence that we will be able to meet the needs in our diocese while also doing what we can to help meet the needs of the universal church.

This is a wonderful opportunity to Share Your Faith by your generous support of the Collection for the Church in Latin America the weekend of May 5-6.

Ayudando a latinoamerica

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El tema de este año para la Colecta para la Iglesia en Latinoamérica es Compartiendo Tu Fe.

Uniéndonos a esta colecta nacional se nos da la oportunidad de ayudar a difundir la buena nueva de la Iglesia en todo el continente americano. Por ejemplo, nuestro continuo apoyo a los católicos en Cuba, en la Arquidiócesis de San Cristóbal de la Habana, para entrenar agentes pastorales, quienes lideran los programas de educación religiosa y reparar los templos en la arquidiócesis.

Estas y otras necesidades han sido identificadas por los fieles locales y nosotros, a través de toda Latinoamérica. Al trabajar juntos, podemos mantener y fortalecer los vínculos de comunión con el Santo Padre y la Iglesia Universal. Nuestro testimonio de solidaridad y de compartir irradie de la abundancia del amor salvífico de Dios.

Las personas de la Diócesis de Davenport tienen una historia muy fuerte de apoyo a las misiones de la Iglesia en todo el mundo a través de contribuciones financieras, en servicio y con oración. Mientras consideramos atentamente esta colecta, también aumentamos nuestra confianza en la providencia de Dios para que podamos satisfacer las necesidades de nuestra diócesis que se presentan a la vez que satisfacen las necesidades de la Iglesia universal.

Esta es una maravillosa oportunidad para Compartir Tu Fe con tu apoyo generoso en la Colecta para la Iglesia en Latinoamérica este 5 y 6 de mayo.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport