Two seminarians for the Diocese of Davenport graduated recently from their pre-theology studies.

Ben Snyder of St. James Parish in Washington graduated from Con­ception Seminary College in Con­ception, Mo. He will begin major seminary instruction at St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity in St. Paul, Minn.

Dale Mallory of St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville graduated from St. Paul Seminary. He will continue major seminary studies at St. Paul’s.