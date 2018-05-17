Sr. Spitz to mark 70 years as Sister of Mercy

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sister Theresa Ann Spitz, a Sister of Mercy who served in the Davenport Diocese, is celebrating her 70-year jubilee.

A celebration will take place June 10 at Chapel of Mercy, 1125 Prairie Drive NC., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with liturgy at 1 p.m. and a reception in the dining room from 2:30-4 p.m.

Born in Orchard, Iowa, Sr. Spitz entered the community in 1948. She received the name of Sister Thomas Marie upon entering the community, but returned to her baptismal name in the 1960s.

She received her teaching degree from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. In 1951, she began her teaching ministry at St. Wenceslaus in Cedar Rapids. She taught at several Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque and also taught nine years in Montana.

However, her longest ministry was at St. Joseph Parish in DeWitt, where she served as a teacher and pastoral minister for 32 years.

Curr­ently, Sr. Spitz is a volunteer for the sick and lives at Sacred Heart Life Center in Cedar Rapids. She is grateful to everyone who has been a companion on her journey.