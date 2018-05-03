St. Ambrose graduation schedule

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Bishop Thomas Zinkula will address graduates of St. Ambrose University during the commencement ceremony May 12 at the TaxSlayer Center (formerly the iwireless Center) in Moline, Ill. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Bishop Zinkula, who was installed as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Davenport last June, will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his dedication to the Catholic Church and its people and his support and belief in the value of Catholic higher education.

Dr. Timothy Millea, a member of the advisory board that helped launch the St. Ambrose physical therapy program in 1993, also will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

During the commencement talk, Bishop Zinkula will speak to the graduates about the importance of stewardship of resources and the value of teamwork and community throughout their lives as St. Ambrose alumni. Those receiving degrees are 456 undergraduate and 158 master and doctoral student candidates, representing 21 states and six foreign countries.

Commencement information:

May 11

5 p.m. — Colleges of Arts and Sciences and Business graduate program hooding ceremony, Christ the King Chapel; 5 p.m. — College of Health and Human Services graduate hooding ceremony, Galvin Fine Arts Center; 8 p.m. — Nursing graduates pinning ceremony, Galvin Fine Arts Center.

May 12

9 a.m. — Commencement Mass, Christ the King Chapel; 10 a.m. — Brunch for graduates, families and guests in the Rogalski Center Ballroom. All graduating students will receive one complimentary brunch ticket (reservations required). Buy brunch tickets prior to the breakfast; 1 p.m. — Commencement ceremony begins with procession at the TaxSlayer Center.