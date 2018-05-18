Support immigration reform

To the editor

“We support comprehensive immigration reform…Persons and families who migrate in search of protection or for a better life for themselves should be protected from harm and welcomed.” (Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, Iowa, Associates and Sojourners, 2011)

A meatpacking plant in rural America was raided by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement, hundreds of workers were rounded up, children were separated from parents, and the entire town was adversely affected! This describes a recent scene at a meatpacking plant in rural Tennessee and a raid ten years ago at the Agriprocessors plant in Postville, Iowa.

On May 11th in Postville, Iowa, people from all walks of life will gather to unite in demanding just, humane and comprehensive immigration reform. It is a summons to champion the rights of immigrants, respecting their inherent dignity and welcoming them and their contributions to our society.

Ask your Representatives Dave Loebsack (IA-02) or Cheri Bustos (IL-17) at https://whoismyrepresentative.com/ to support H.R. 4796, the Uniting and Securing America Act of 2018 and H.R.3440. These bills provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers and focus on greater border security through digital technology rather than establishing physical barriers which require significant funding.

Join the Franciscan Peace Center for the film, The U Turn, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17th at 841 13th Ave. N., Clinton. This documentary narrates the journey of immigrant workers who broke their silence about the abuses they endured at the meatpacking plant in Postville.

For more information visit www.ClintonFranciscans.com or call 563-242-7611.

Sr. Nancy Miller

Spiritual Director