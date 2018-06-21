Rapids City, Ill. — St. John the Baptist Parish is hosting “40 Hours of Divine Mercy” through June 24. Father Troy Richmond of the Diocese of Davenport will celebrate Mass June 23 at 5 p.m. The event schedule is as follows:

June 21: Second day of Eucharistic Adoration 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 7:30 a.m. – Exposition of Blessed Sacrament, rosary and Morning Prayer; 8 a.m. – Mass and Litany; 9 a.m.. – confessions; 3 p.m. – “Hour of Mercy” – Divine Mercy Chaplet, confessions; 7 p.m. – Evening Prayer, presentation by Father Peter Zorjan.

June 22: Third day of Eucharistic Adoration 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (12-1/2 hours); 7:30 a.m. – Exposition of Blessed Sacrament, rosary and Morning Prayer; 8 a.m. – Mass and Litany; 9 a.m. – confessions; 3 p.m. – “Hour of Mercy” – Divine Mercy Chaplet, confessions; 7 p.m. – Evening Prayer, Presentation by Father John Thieryoung

June 23 – Fourth day of Eucharistic Adoration 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (10-1/2 hours); 7:30 a.m. – Exposition of Blessed Sacrament, rosary and Morning Prayer; 8 a.m. – Mass and Litany; 9 a.m. – presentation by Devin Schadt, confessions; 3 p.m. – “Hour of Mercy” – Divine Mercy Chaplet; 4 p.m. – confessions; 4:40 p.m. – rosary; 5 p.m. – Mass with Fr. Richmond, ending with Benediction.

June 24 – Final day of Eucharistic Adoration 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (3 hours); 8 a.m. – Mass at St. Mary’s, Hampton, Ill.; 9:30 a.m. – Mass at St. John the Baptist; 1 p.m. – Exposition begins; 2 p.m. – confessions; 3 p.m. – “Hour of Mercy” – Divine Mercy Chaplet, presentation by Msgr. Stuart Swetland, Evening Prayer, Benediction, reception.