A sneak peak at pro-life center’s new building

Women’s Choice Center director honored upon retirement

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — “God has done much here,” said Vicki Tyler, executive director of the Women’s Choice Center during a June 3 open house at its new location.

Tyler, who is retiring this month after 10 years, greeted guests as they came to tour the pro-life facility’s new location just across the street in the former Planned Parenthood building. It was also a farewell for Tyler and her husband, Todd. The couple will retire to Colorado and live in the remodeled home of Todd’s grandparents.

During the open house, Mary Jones, president of Life & Family Educational Trust that oversees the center, thanked the Tylers for their dedication. “What wonderful servants to this place they have been,” Jones said. “We are sad they are leaving, but very happy that they can relax in Colorado.”

Jones said the board voted to name the new center’s reception area in honor of the couple. “Nobody is more welcoming than Vicki — and Todd.”

Tyler said God’s blessing has overflowed through her ministry. “We need to give him the glory and he will fill the desires of our hearts,” she said. That’s why the center opens each day with the staff and volunteers participating in prayer and devotion. Tyler sees it as fulfilling their ministry and sharing love with all. “We’ve had a great ministry.”

The mobile unit ministry was also an initiative of Tyler’s, Jones noted. And Tyler dreamed that the Planned Parenthood clinic would close and that a pro-life ministry would take its place some day. That dream came true. Volunteers gave tours of the new Women’s Choice Center, located on the right side of the former Planned Parenthood building. The future pro-family medical center and chapel will be housed on the left side.

The new facility has room for the growing demand for services. The center has a lab area, administrative and volunteer offices, two ultrasound rooms, two counseling rooms, several exam rooms and rooms for storage, meetings, breaks, and space for Chloe’s Closet. The closet has items such as diapers, wipes, formula, infant food, infant to toddler clothing and more to assist clients after the baby is born.

Still a work in progress, the medical center has offices, exam rooms, lab, break room and more. A physician’s assistant and a retired physician have talked about volunteering in the future, Jones said.

As donations are made, the medical center work and the chapel will be completed.

The Women’s Choice Center offers free pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasounds, education, sexually transmitted infection testing for women, attempted reversal of the abortion pill, perinatal hospice, post-abortive counseling, referrals and a mobile medical unit that travels the Quad-City region.

Erinn Hartwell, owner of APK Academy based in Silvis, Ill., looks forward to opening a second location for her Christian-centered daycare at the former Women’s Choice Center. She said she toured the former Planned Parenthood center as a possible location for her daycare, which serves children ages 6 weeks to 13 years. “After my tour I saw the Women’s Choice Center across the street and went over to say hi to Vicki. We knew each other.”

Hartwell was interested in obtaining the Planned Parenthood property, but after talking with Tyler decided to rent the former Women’s Choice Center property. “This is the perfect partnership,” Hartwell said.

She hopes to have licensing in place by Aug. 1. Her daycare can accommodate 50 children. “We will focus on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The arts are so important to include,” she said.

For more information about the Women’s Choice Center send an email to life@womenschoicecenter.org, visit the website at www.womenschoicecenter.org or call (563) 332-0475.