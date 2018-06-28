Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for July

1 DAVENPORT — Installation of Pastor at St. Mary Parish, 9:30 a.m.
2 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
2 DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University locker room dedication, 5 p.m.
5 DAVENPORT — Priest luncheon
6 IOWA CITY — Clergy bike ride
9-11 SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame ACE conference
12 DAVENPORT — Theology on Tap, Jersey Grille, 7 p.m.
14 DAVENPORT — Mass, Deacon Formation class, St. Vincent Center
15 BETTENDORF — Mass, Our Lady of Lourdes, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 5 p.m.
16 ELDRIDGE — Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Mass, Carmelite Monastery
17 DAVENPORT — Mass with Hospital Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion, Genesis West, 10 a.m.
21 CLINTON — Sisters of St. Francis jubilee Mass, Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, 10:30 a.m.
21-28 IOWA — RAGBRAI
1 DAVENPORT — Installation of Pastor at St. Mary Parish, 9:30 a.m.