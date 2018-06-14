Couple offers musical program on ‘Rejoice’ exhortation

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Solon-based music ministers and recording artists Chuck and Alicia Brock will be touring the Diocese of Davenport this summer as they share music and reflect on Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation “Rejoice and Be Glad.”

The married couple wanted to create a program based on this letter because “we felt it was a message that needed to be heard,” said Chuck Brock, music director and youth minister for St. Mary Parish in Solon. “We know that as busy as people are, it was unlikely that everyday Catholics would be able to read the whole document. We hope that providing a presentation reflecting on the document will give people insight on what Pope Francis is saying.”

“Rejoice and Be Glad” (Gaudete et exsultate), which was released in April, is the third apostolic exhortation of Pope Francis. Arranged in five chapters, the exhortation addresses the Catholic Church’s call to holiness in the modern world.

Chuck Brock said, “This exhortation gives us a renewed sense that God has created all saints to fulfill a mission in Christ. In that mission, we are faced with the challenges of a world moving in the opposite direction. Yet, through the struggles, pain and challenges faced in our human lives, our life in Christ is one of joy.”

The tour schedule:

July 8: St. Mathias Church in Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.

July 15: Ss. Mary & Patrick Church in West Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

July 18: Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

July 22: Christ the King Church in Des Moines (with special guest Julie Carrick), 6 p.m.

Aug. 19: St. Joseph Church in DeWitt, 6 p.m.

Aug. 26: St. Mary of the Assumption Church in West Point, 6:30 p.m.

Parishes interested in hosting the Brocks may call (319) 383-4312. For more, information visit www.chuckandalicia.com.