Iowa City Regina unveils new athletic training facility

For The Catholic Messenger

Iowa City — Regina Catholic Education Center unveiled its new athletic training facility at a ribbon cutting and open house on June 3.

Located behind the junior/senior high school along the new First Avenue extension road, the training facility features approximately 29,400 square feet of usable space that will provide students of Regina the opportunity to have a state-of-the-art indoor hitting facility for baseball and softball teams on the upper floor, with a strength and conditioning area and wrestling practice room located on the lower level. In addition, the Athletic Training Facility will offer space for film viewing and meetings.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide our students and coaches with the infrastructure to enhance their athletic experience at Regina,” said Matt Pacha, Regina Board of Education chair and capital campaign co-chair. “We remain committed to our goal of providing our students with an environment that best promotes strong values combined with educational and extracurricular excellence.”

The athletic training facility was funded through large private donations and capital campaign funds.

Regina Catholic Education Center recently completed Phase 0 of the “Pride in Our Past, Building Our Future” Capital Campaign to update aging facilities on the Regina campus. These updates include replacement of the high school gym roof, resurfacing of the front circle drive, resurfacing/expansion of the front parking lot, upgrade of high school boys and girls locker rooms, and an additional school entrance/exit off of First Avenue.