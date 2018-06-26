Joanne M. Weintraut

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joanne M. (Winner) Weintraut, 79, of Blue Grass, was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 333 W. Lotte, Blue Grass. Burial is in Blue Grass Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Food Pantry, P. O. Box 195, Buffalo, Iowa 52728. Mrs. Weintraut passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota after a battle with heart failure.

Joanne Marie Winner was born on August 8, 1938, in Davenport, a daughter of James E. and Vivian Mae (Lowe) Winner. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy, Mount St. Clare, Clinton, and attended DePaul University, Chicago. She entered the Order of St. Francis where she served faithfully for 8 years. Joanne was united in marriage to James J. Weintraut on May 6, 1967, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, East Moline, Illinois. They have shared over 51 years of marriage together. She helped found St. Andrew’s Catholic Church where she served as Religious Education Coordinator.

She worked for WOC as an advertising scheduler, and as a Cardiopulmonary Technician at the former Davenport Medical Center/Osteopathic Hospital.

Later, Joanne worked at the Catholic Messenger as the Circulation Manager and proofreader.

Joanne dedicated her life to service and the aid of others. Upon retirement she became a crisis responder for the Red Cross where she once stayed in New Orleans for three weeks, helping Hurricane Katrina survivors. In her last volunteer role, she was the manager of the Buffalo Food Pantry.

Joanne loved to travel, enjoying taking the family camper on the road, visiting her children in Minnesota, Florida, North Dakota and Washington D.C. She visited all 50 states in her lifetime and many foreign countries. When not on the road, her home and swimming pool were the epicenter for so many gatherings of family and friends. She loved hosting everyone for water volleyball games, cookouts, and poker nights. Joanne also was a voracious reader and an avid fan of films.

Joanne is survived by her twin sister, Joyce Lindle, Davenport; her husband, James, Blue Grass; children and their spouses: Steven (Jill) Weintraut, Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Alan (Eric Brown) Weintraut, Washington, D.C., Karen (Robert) Dosch, Bismarck, North Dakota, Valerie (Bill) Marin, Springfield, Virginia; grandchildren: Kaleb, Adam, Hannah, Malia, Emily, Ian, Ava, Nathaniel, Anthony; a sister-in-law, Irene Winner, Panama City, Florida, many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Linda Emrich, Spokane, Washington, and Martha Rittenhouse, Aledo, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Lee Winner.