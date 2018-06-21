Reaching those living on the margins

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Soon our diocese will take up the annual Peter’s Pence Collection. Our participation supports the charitable work of Pope Francis as he reaches out to those who are marginalized and suffering around the globe. By supporting this collection, we join the Holy Father in bringing a little more mercy into the world.

Pope Francis challenges us to look at those around us with the eyes of mercy. He says, “We encounter so many weary and oppressed people today…And how is our heart? Is it merciful? And our way of thinking and acting, is it inclusive?” (Jubilee Audience, Nov. 12, 2016). I invite you to reflect on how you feel moved to answer the call to mercy.

In Iraq, many people still live a nightmare of war and violence. This has left many displaced, including young people in the midst of their studies. Without an educated population, it will be difficult for the country to gain stability. But our support of the Peter’s Pence collection has enabled the Archdiocese of Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, to provide funding for 10 scholarships for young displaced persons. With this help, the students can complete their university education and move forward with the hope of rebuilding their country.

Let us join with our brothers and sisters in faith from around the globe to help Pope Francis reach those in our world who are living on the margins and the peripheries. May we prayerfully consider how we can best support the collection this year on June 23-24. For more information about the collection, please visit www.usccb.org/peters-pence.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.

Alcanzado a aquellos que viven en los márgenes

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Muy pronto nuestra diócesis estará realizando la colecta de San Pedro. Nuestra participación apoya el trabajo de caridad del Papa Francisco cuando llega a aquellos que son marginados y que sufren alrededor de todo el mundo. Apoyando esta colecta, nos unimos al Santo Padre en llevar un poquito de misericordia en el mundo.

Papa Francisco nos reta a mirar a aquellos alrededor de nosotros con ojos de misericordia. Él dice: “Cuántas personas cansadas y oprimidas encontramos también hoy! ¿Y nuestro corazón cómo es? ¿Es misericordioso? ¿Y nuestro modo de pensar y de actuar, es inclusivo?” (Audiencia Jubilar, Nov. 12, 2016). Les invito a reflexionar sobre el cómo se siente tocado para responder al llamado de la misericordia.

En Irán, muchas personas aún viven en una pesadilla de guerra y la violencia. Esto ha dejado muchos desplazados, incluido los jóvenes en medio de sus estudios. Sin una población educada, será difícil para el país tener estabilidad. Pero nuestro apoyo a la Colecta de San Pedro ha permitido a la Arquidiócesis de Erbil, en el Kurdistán iraquí, proporcionar fondos para 10 becas para jóvenes desplazados. Con esta ayuda, los estudiantes pueden completar su educación universitaria y avanzar con la esperanza de reconstruir su país.

Unámonos a nuestros hermanos y hermanas en la fe, alrededor del mundo entero; para ayudar al Papa Francisco, alcanzar aquellos, quienes están viviendo marginalmente, en la periferia. Consideremos en oración, cómo podemos apoyar mejor la Colecta este año, el fin de semana del 23 y 24 de junio. Para obtener más información sobre la Colecta, visite www.usccb.org/peters-pence.

Gracias y que Dios los bendiga abundantemente.

Sincerely yours in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport