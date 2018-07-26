Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for August

1 DAVENPORT — Propagation of the Faith meeting

2 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

2 DAVENPORT — Mt. Calvary Cemetery Board meeting

2 IOWA CITY — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting

3 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Corporate Board meeting

4 COSGROVE — Installation of Pastor, St. Peter, 5 p.m.

5 COSGROVE — Mass, St. Peter, 8 a.m.

5 OXFORD — Mass, St. Mary, 10 a.m.

7 IOWA CITY — Seminarian Convocation

9 DAVENPORT — School principals Mass, St. Vincent Center

9 MUSCATINE — Theology on Tap, Mississippi Brew Co., 6:30 p.m.

10 DAVENPORT — Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Davenport meeting

10 DAVENPORT — Black and White Gala Mass & dinner, Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, 5:30 p.m.

11 CLINTON — Feast of St. Clare Mass, The Canticle, 11 a.m.

11 SOLON — Mass, St. Mary, 5 p.m.

12 SOLON — Mass, St. Mary, 8:30 a.m.

12 SOLON — 20th anniversary Mass, St. Mary, 10:30 a.m.

13 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Aid Society meeting

14 SOLON — Ministry Leaders Mass and dinner, Camp Io-Dis-E-Ca, 5:30 p.m.

15 DAVENPORT — SAU Wellness and Recreation Center celebration

19 DAVENPORT — Mass, St. Paul the Apostle, 11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

20 DAVENPORT — Teacher Inservice Mass, Sacred Heart Cathedral

21-22 SALINA, Kan. — Ordination and Installation of Most Rev. Gerald Vincke

24 RICHMOND — Installation of Pastor, Holy Trinity, 6 p.m.

25 WEST BRANCH — Installation of Pastor, St. Bernadette, 5 p.m.

26 WILTON — Mass, St. Mary, 8:30 a.m.

28 IOWA CITY — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting

29 DAVENPORT — All Saints School Mass, 8:15 a.m.

29 LONG GROVE — MORE Inservice, Mass and dinner, 6 p.m.

30 IOWA CITY — Recently ordained leadership training

30 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission meeting