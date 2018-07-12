Black and White Gala will take place Aug. 10

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — In addition to providing funds for area pro-life agencies, this year’s Black and White Gala will raise money to sponsor a bus to the March for Life in Washington, D.C., in January. The bus would transport primarily high school and college students, said Charlene Merritt of the Black and White Committee.

This year’s Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 10 at St. Ambrose University. Host parishes are Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf.

The evening begins with Mass at 5:30 p.m. in Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose campus with Bishop Thomas Zinkula as the celebrant. Following Mass, supporters will be led by a bagpiper to the Rogalski Center Ballroom for a gala at 6:30 p.m.

The evening includes a silent auction, gourmet dining and fun. There will be door prizes and a new event to be announced later. Attendees are encouraged to wear black and white office casual attire to display their unwavering decision for life.

Pro-life organizations that benefit from the gala include the Women’s Choice Center in Bettendorf, Pregnancy Resources, Birthright, Quad City Right to Life, Project Rachel and Youth for Life. Gifts for the silent auction are being sought, as well as donations to sponsor a student for the March for Life trip.

Tickets for the gala are $30 per person or $240 per table of eight. Sponsor a priest or religious for $30 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Brad Merritt at (563) 529-1820, bemerritt@mchsi.com or Tracy Jacobsen at (563) 340-6801, tleej@hotmail.com. Checks can be made payable to Our Lady of Lourdes Life Ministry.