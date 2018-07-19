Helping others in the diocese

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Our faith challenges us to respond in some way to the pain and suffering that is so prevalent in our world. In fact, many of us experience firsthand some type of suffering each and every day. However, we also realize that we have been truly blessed in so many ways. As Christians, we are asked to share those blessings, to lend a helping hand and to help alleviate the suffering of other members of our human family.

From the day of his election, Pope Francis has reminded us of the church’s fundamental responsibility to the poor and marginalized: “…[O]ur work with [persons] in need, our charitable works of mercy, lead us to the Lord, because it is in the needy brother and sister that we see the Lord himself.”

The Diocesan Works of Charity collection is one way that we, as the local church, can respond to suffering in our part of the world. In consultation with local parishes, the funds collected are redistributed to communities whose members are struggling mightily simply to meet basic needs such as food and shelter for themselves and their families.

This special collection to assist with charitable needs in the Diocese of Davenport will be taken up at all Masses on the weekend of July 21-22. Thank you for sharing the Lord’s love by giving generously to this collection.

Ayudando a otros en nuestra diócesis

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Nuestra fe nos desafía a responder de alguna manera al dolor y al sufrimiento que es tan frecuente en nuestro mundo. De hecho, muchos de nosotros experimentamos de primera mano algún tipo de sufrimiento cada día. Sin embargo, también nos damos cuenta de que hemos sido verdaderamente bendecidos de muchas otras maneras. Como cristianos, se nos pide que compartamos esas bendiciones, que prestemos una mano y ayudemos a aliviar el sufrimiento de otros miembros de nuestra familia humana.

Desde el día de su elección, el Papa Francisco nos ha recordado la responsabilidad fundamental de la Iglesia hacia los pobres y los marginados: “… El trabajo con las personas necesitadas, nuestras obras caritativas de misericordia, nos llevan al Señor, porque es en el hermano y hermana que necesitan de nuestra ayudan, donde nosotros vemos al Señor mismo”.

La colecta para las Obras Diocesanas de la Caridad es una forma en la que nosotros, como Iglesia local, podemos responder al sufrimiento del mundo. Consultado con las parroquias locales, los fondos recaudados se redistribuirán a las comunidades cuyos miembros luchan ardua y simplemente; para satisfacer las necesidades básicas de alimentos y refugio para ellos y sus familias.

Esta colecta especial es para apoyar a las necesidades caritativas de la diócesis de Davenport, la cual será durante el fin de semana del 21 y 22 de julio. Gracias por compartir el amor del Señor dando generosamente en esta colecta.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport