Sisters award 65 scholarships

By David Helscher and Kate Marlowe

For The Catholic Messenger

Recipients of the 2018 scholarships from Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust were recently notified of their successful application. The scholarship funds were established over the years for the benefit of students at Mount St. Clare College and later, Ashford University, both of Clinton. In 2012 the various funds were combined and a trust was created for the permanent management and administration of these scholarships. The primary purpose is to provide educational scholarships in recognition of the long-term commitment to the value of education by the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton. With the closing of Ashford University in Clinton in 2016, the class of eligible scholarship recipients expanded.

Sixty-five scholarships totaling $163,500 were awarded among the more than 100 eligible applicants. Preference was given to applicants attending either Catholic post-secondary institutions or a community college in Clinton. Clinton National Bank is the trustee of the Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust, managing and administering the trust and its individual scholarship funds.