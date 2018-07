To the Editor:

Double thanks. First, for the interview with Bishop Thomas Zinkula about the meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Good interviewer and reflections. I was especially glad the bishops are looking seriously at the document on forming consciences about faithful citizenship. And then you found space (of course) for the Publisher’s Opinion on Page 8. Congratulations to him and you for bringing us his timely message.

Fr. Lou Leonhardt

Lone Tree