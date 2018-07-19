We need Iowa Labor Center

To the Editor:

The University of Iowa Labor Center serves needs of employees throughout our state. That’s not news. They’ve been educating and protecting Iowa’s working taxpayers since Truman was president.

What’s news is the University of Iowa’s decision to close down our Labor Center. This dismantling of workers’ rights began at the State Capitol in Des Moines.

I’m a retiree, churchgoer, taxpayer, former UI student and native Iowan. This action offends me.

The few remaining advocates for Iowa workers are needed now more than ever.

Last year the Labor Center taught 2,500 employees, all across our state, about their rights and safety.

The Labor Center bottom line is less than a thousandth of one percent of the UI budget.

We need our Labor Center.

Daniel Lee Daly

Iowa City