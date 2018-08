To the Editor:

On the feast day of St. Edith Stein, Sister Teresa Benedicta of the Cross, and sharing Mass with a church full of seminarians, this thought came to mind:

Were women worthy of being Apostles? Did even one of the gentlemen want to hear a woman’s voice?

Then, this tear-filled prayer: Holy Spirit, enter our soul’s window so we may see and repent and leave us courage to confront the sexism of our church. Well … too feminist? Too American? Maybe, in 3018?

Clara Oleson

Iowa City