Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for September

3-8 MILAN, Italy — Pilgrimage with St. Ambrose University Board of Trustees
9 IOWA CITY — St. Wenceslaus 125th anniversary Mass, 2 p.m.
11 DAVENPORT — Mass with Hospital Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion, Genesis West, 10 a.m.
11 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting, St. Vincent Center
12 DAVENPORT — Mass, Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, 9:15 p.m.
13 IOWA CITY — Opioid Crisis Seminar, St. Patrick Parish, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
13 CLINTON — L’Arche September birthday celebration
16 COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Mass, St. Joseph, 8 a.m.
16 COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Installation of Pastor, St Joseph, 10:30 a.m.
18 BURLINGTON — School Mass, Burlington Notre Dame, 9 a.m.
20-23 DALLAS — 5th Encuentro
23 DAVENPORT — Confirmation, St. Paul the Apostle, 2:30 p.m.
24 IOWA CITY — Newman Catholic Student Center Board meeting
24 IOWA CITY — Mercy Day Mass & reception, Mercy Medical Center. 4:30 p.m.
25 IOWA CITY — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting
27 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
27 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission, St. Vincent Center
30 RIVERSIDE — Confirmation, Holy Trinity, Richmond; St. Mary, Riverside; St. Joseph, Wellman at St. Mary, 5 p.m.
