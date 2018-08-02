Century Club Steak Fry 2018

The Century Club of Assumption High School in Davenport will host its annual steak fry Aug. 17 with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the school courtyard.

This event is free to all Century Club members. This event has been an Assumption tradition for more than 30 years and organizers say it is a fun way to kick off the fall sports season.

This year, the varsity football team will play a scrimmage against Davenport Central at 4:30 p.m. on the St. Vincent Athletic Complex field.

The Century Club’s mission is to provide financial assistance to the Assumption girls’ and boys’ athletic programs. Each year the Century Club helps support all of the team sports by funding new equipment, special projects and facility improvements. Last year, the Century Club provided more than $28,000 in financial assistance to Assumption’s athletic programs.

New Century Club members are welcome to join. Dues are $100 per year. A gold membership is available for $200. Join Century Club by making a check out to AHS Century Club. Send it to Assumption High School, Attention: Century Club, 1020 West Central Park Ave., Davenport, Iowa 52804.