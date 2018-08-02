Imprisonment not so logical for immigrants

To the Editor:

Immigration logic? Imprison Infants? What is good for residents is good for politicians? Morality in logistics?

If the U.S. government’s logic for solving the “illegal” immigration issue is to imprison infants and separate children from their parents, then by the same logic any adult committing an “illegal” act in the U.S., including politicians, should have their infants imprisoned and children separated from their parents. Does that logic make sense to anyone?

Sr. Annamarie Marcalus OSF

Iowa City