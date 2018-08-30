Pray for priests and our church

To the Editor:

In the wake of the ongoing sex abuse scandal I composed this prayer: “A prayer for our priests and our church.”

Heavenly Father,

I ask for the wellbeing of your holy church spread throughout the world and for the needs of the religious and faithful who worship, sing praise and honor you by worshipping your beloved son, our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and who give honor to the Blessed Virgin Mary, your faithful ever virgin bride, in whom we seek to emulate and honor her immaculate heart.

I pray for our priests, that they may overcome any obstacles or temptation they may face, so that they may tend to the flock and we may abide in the Divine Heart of Jesus in holy Communion.

I pray for our priests at home and in distant mission fields, that they be lacking nothing and be guided to safety in times of danger.

I pray for church leadership, that they may come to an understanding of the needs of the church, the needs of our priests, our nuns and beloved sisters in the faith and the needs of those the church serves.

I pray for the financial wellbeing of the church also, so that efforts and needs of the church are not hindered or abated.

And as always heavenly Father, I ask for these things as you graciously will them to be.

I ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen

Joseph Provencial

Davenport