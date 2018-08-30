Something new in Georgetown

Parish gears up for God’s Portion Day weekend

By Sharon Crall

For The Catholic Messenger

God’s Portion Weekend is a long-standing tradition for Catholics in Georgetown, but at this year’s Labor Day weekend event Sept. 1-2, members of St. Patrick Parish will be celebrating something new.

Earlier this year, the pastor, Father Mark Yates, C.PP.S., blessed a new archway in the parish cemetery. This archway replaced the one which stood in the 150-year-old cemetery for nearly a century. The new archway, like the old one, is made of metal and has classic typography. However, it contains new elements to reflect the Irish heritage of the parish, including a Celtic cross and shamrocks.

As in the past, the weekend will kick off with a golf tournament. Check-in for the golf tournament Sept. 1 at Albia Golf begins at 8:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded. Cost is $35 per person; foursomes should call Paige Bradley at (641) 777-9687 to sign up. Hole sponsorship is available for $30.

On Sunday morning, Sept. 2, the chicken frying crew will arrive at the parish at 3:30 a.m. to begin preparing the Country Homegrown Dinner. The buffet also features roast beef, sides and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults and children 11 years and older and $5 for younger children. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the air-conditioned parish hall. Carry-outs and deliveries are available by calling Linda Marquesen (641) 931-0085 or Collette Mahoney (641) 799-6327.

Prior to the dinner, Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Classmates and/or their representatives will be recognized. Returning for their class anniversaries will be the graduates or their representatives from the classes of 1928, 1938, 1948 and 1958 from St. Patrick’s Georgetown High School. Georgetown natives from the classes of 1968, 1978, 1988, 1998 and 2008 who graduated from Albia Community High School will also be honored.

The Grand Live Auction begins at 1 p.m. on the south church grounds. Rain site is the parish hall. Raffle tickets are also available for $2. The grand prize is a trip to Branson, Mo., Las Vegas or Orlando for up to six people. Additional festivities include a country store, bake sale and entertainment.

The weekend will conclude with a lawn social at 3 p.m. Pork and roast beef sandwiches, brats and hot dogs will be sold in the afternoon. Grounds close at 9 p.m.

For more information, contact Sharon Crall at scrallalbia@ iowatelecom.net, (641) 799-0071 or (641) 932-5589.