For The Catholic Messenger

WHEATLAND — The eighth annual “Spirit of the Prairie” fundraiser for Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat Center will be held Aug. 26 at the center. The event runs from 3-6 p.m.

Spirit of the Prairie will feature locally raised and prepared food, local wine and beer, live music by the Barley House Band, and a silent auction. Walking and golf cart tours of the retreat center and grounds will also be available. You will visit the “Cosmic Walk,” labyrinth, Way of the Cross, prairie trails, nature pond and gardens.

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, is located in rural east-central Iowa on 200 acres of native-grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. The Prairie Retreat provides hospitality and service to people of all faiths in what its supporters describe as a sacred space of peace and beauty that promotes respect for all creation in the tradition of the Sisters of Humility.

Cost for the fundraiser, which benefits the retreat program fund, is $40 per person before Aug. 15 and $50 after. To make reservations, or for more information about Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat and the fundraiser, visit the website at: www.chmiowa.org/retreat or call (563) 336-8401.