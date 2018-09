Terry Beatley, author and president of Hosea Initiative, will offer a presentation, “America’s Deadliest Hoax,” Oct. 10 from 6:30 -8 p.m. at St. Mary Parish in Solon and Oct. 11 from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish in Iowa City. The presentation will focus on the propaganda and deceit tactics used in the abortion industry to convince the public that abortion is “women’s healthcare.”